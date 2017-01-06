Memorial arrangements now set for lost plane passengers

While the family and friends of the lost passengers await word on more developments in the search preparations are being made to memorialize the victims.



The extended family of the Flemings are now sharing more details about the husband and wife, and their two boys, on board the plane lost in Lake Erie.



John Fleming, 46, spent nearly 30 years with Superior Beverage Group, rising to the highest levels of leadership. In the statement on their website, the extended family also spoke about his leadership and volunteer work with various charities.



His high school sweet heart, Sue actively supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, but devoted most of her life to raising her two boys.



Jack Fleming, 15, was a gifted student and an avid pro sports fan. The family had attended a Cavs game together before the crash.

He dedicated his life to helping his younger brother, who attending the Ohio State School for the blind. Andrew Fleming, 14, competed in the Miracle Baseball League and the Special Olympics and was known for his sense of humor, always the jokester.



As the search for wreckage and clues continues, the families who have been briefed on the significant developments released new statements.



"The Casey Family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery team. And we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support and thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community."



"We, the Fleming family and Armeni family continue to be touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and incredibly appreciative of all the individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts to date. Words cannot express release how grateful we are for the heroic efforts and countless hours exerted by the wonderful people at the numerous agencies involved."

