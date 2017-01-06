14-year-old hit by vehicle in Cleveland, hospitalized

Cleveland Police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle near 10017 Madison Avenue, close to Detroit Ave. and West Blvd.

The teen suffered serious injuries during the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

Just before the accident, as vehicles near the center lane traveling westbound sat at a red traffic, the teen began to run northbound from the south curb towards the north curb when the traffic signal now turned to green.

Investigators said a Ford Fusion was headed westbound on Madison Avenue in the curb lane when the teen ran out in front and was struck.

The Ford Fusion was driven by a 25-year-old man with valid driver's license.

Authorities report that the driver remained on scene and was not under the influence.

The 14 year old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he remains in the PICU with serious injuries.

