Aviation expert talks about the parts found from the missing plane

On Friday Investigators found the cockpit voice recorder, a part of the fuselage and the tail section of the plane that went missing over Lake Erie.

Aviation expert Jamie Lebovitz said the cockpit voice recorder can show any kind of communications that were made in the cockpit during the flight.

"Here he has no one to speak to other than Air Traffic Control, I think it's going to yield some information but not all the information we need," Lebovitz said.

Lebovitz adds it is very important to find all of the wreckage. The cockpit voice recorder is usually in the tail of the aircraft.

