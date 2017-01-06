Home invasion in Gates Mills, police find woman tied up

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in Gates Mills. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in Gates Mills. The incident happened around noon on Friday.

Police said they were called to a home on Gates Mills Boulevard and found a female victim tied up. The woman said the suspect ransacked her home. The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect is described as

A white male

5'10"

Wears glasses

Wearing black cargo pants and a Cleveland Browns hoodie.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model four-door sedan that is either tan or gold in color and in poor condition.

Police are currently actively investigating the incident.

