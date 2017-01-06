Woman trying to fly from Ft. Lauderdale to Cleveland: 'We saw people running, screaming'

As the shooting unfolded at Fort Lauderdale Airport, an Elyria woman was heading into the airport with plans to fly back to Cleveland.

"We saw people running, screaming and everyone just kind of hit the floor hiding under tables and chairs, and we went with the crowd and did that," said Marissa Hartman.

Hartman, her boyfriend, and his family saw the commotion Friday afternoon first hand.

"I was pretty shaken up," Hartman said.

The University of Toledo graduate student was trying to get back to Northeast Ohio when a normal day at the airport turned into a tragedy. Hartman said she didn't hear gunshots or see the shooting. At the time, she didn't know what was happening around her.

"Everyone kind of thought they were chasing after a gunman or something, so that's why the panic ensued," she said.

At Cleveland Hopkins Airport people couldn't believe the news.

"How awful, how awful," said traveler Muriel French. "My heart goes out to the people and the families that were involved with this. This is such a scary world we live in."

Many people said fear is always in the back of their minds.

"I think everyone is pretty concerned about airport safety and, when you listen to the news, there's almost nothing that can be done," said traveler Mark Silverstein.

Some at the airport said they're more alert now than ever before.

"I'm just really feeling afraid and watchful of everyone. You're just scared of just the person next to you," said traveler Erica Tomlinson.

The suspect in Fort Lauderdale took a gun out of his checked bag, loaded it and then opened fire. It's an action some at Hopkins said they think is almost impossible to prevent.

"Unfortunately that's part of the world we live in today," said Greg Miller.

Some people said they want security at all airport entrances and exits. Others said there's only so much TSA can do.

"Part of the reason we live in this country is so we can do the things we want to do when we want to do them. So, anyone can walk in the doors at baggage claim and anyone can walk in the doors here at the terminal," said Miller.

For Hartman, the scare Friday was like nothing she'd ever experienced before.

"They say it can never happen to you, but once you're in that situation you think, wow, this is pretty real," she said.

Friday evening, Hartman was still trying to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. She said she didn't know when she'd be able to get back home to Euclid.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.