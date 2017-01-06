Big 3 reunited, Cavs beat Nets

The Big 3 is back.

LeBron James scored 36 points in 35 minutes, adding 9 rebounds and 6 assists, as the Cavs hung on to beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-108.

Kyrie Irving added 32 for Cleveland, while Kevin Love pitched in 17. Both had missed the Cavs' previous game, a loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

Irving returned from a sore hamstring while Love was felled by food poisoning.

Cleveland won the rebounding battle, 60-54, and forced 19 Brooklyn turnovers.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 23 points.

The win kicks off a 6-game road trip for the Cavs, who now head west to face Phoenix Sunday night.

