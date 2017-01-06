Big 3 reunited, Cavs beat Nets

The Big 3 is back.
LeBron James scored 36 points in 35 minutes, adding 9 rebounds and 6 assists, as the Cavs hung on to beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-108.
Kyrie Irving added 32 for Cleveland, while Kevin Love pitched in 17. Both had missed the Cavs' previous game, a loss to Chicago on Wednesday.
Irving returned from a sore hamstring while Love was felled by food poisoning.
Cleveland won the rebounding battle, 60-54, and forced 19 Brooklyn turnovers.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 23 points.
The win kicks off a 6-game road trip for the Cavs, who now head west to face Phoenix Sunday night.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.