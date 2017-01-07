Murder suspect arrested in Ravenna Township triple homicide

Investigators made they announcement on Saturday that they have arrested 25-year-old David Darnell Calhoun.

Calhoun was arrested for the Nov. 30, 2016 murders of pregnant 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old Leshaun Sanders, which occurred in Ravenna Township, Portage County.

Sheriff Doak will hold a press conference on Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m., at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office located at 8240 Infirmary Road in Ravenna.

Authorities have not released any information on the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

David Darnell Calhoun, Jr., had been on the run as a suspect for killing the pair, as well as the unborn baby.

He was also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

The US Marshals Service offered to pay up to $3,500 for information about Calhoun's whereabouts and the Portage County Sheriff offered $1,500.

The task force obtained information that Calhoun was staying at a home near the 500 block of Lindin Ave, in Steubenville, OH.

500 block of Lindin Ave. in Steubenville, OH.

Task force members went to the house and located Calhoun hiding in an upstairs closet. Calhoun was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he will wait to be brought back to Portage County.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Calhoun was at the very top of our list due to the extreme violent nature of his crime. Task force members tirelessly pursued this criminal day and night until capturing him today."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.