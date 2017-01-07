Decomposed body found in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police found a decomposed body this past Friday. The body was found inside a 2-family home on the 700 block of East 105th Street.

At this time there is no available information concerning the identity, age, or gender of the deceased person.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

