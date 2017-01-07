Ravenna police investigate weekend double homicide

At 4:35 a.m., on Saturday, January 7, Ravenna Officers were dispatched for a shooting at an apartment building located at 731 Woodgate Blvd.

They arrived to find that two people had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

A third person sustained non-life threatening injures from a gunshot wound.

Detectives have learned that an argument between several people inside one of the apartments may have led to the shooting.

The victims names are not being released until their families have been properly notified.

Ravenna Police took one person into custody and are continuing to interview additional witnesses.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Ohio BCI and the Portage County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deadly incident as well.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact The City of Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.

