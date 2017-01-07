Rocky River woman safe after shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Lauren Devorace is safe after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport (Source : goduquesne.com)

A mother in Rocky River said her daughter is safe after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Kay Devorace said her daughter Lauren is a member of the Duquesne swim team and was with some of her teammates at the airport on Friday. Kay said she first thought the text she received from her daughter was a joke.

"When she texted me she was hiding and couldn't call me I knew it was real," Kay Devorace said.

Lauren's mother said she felt numb when she turned on the news.

"She heard the shots, people started running toward her so she took cover under a bar in a restaurant area," Kay Devorace said.

Lauren was with an unknown family for about an hour. Duquesne Athletics posted on twitter all the swimmers who were traveling through the airport are safe and accounted for.

