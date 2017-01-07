Vigil held for missing Lafayette Township Trustee

Saturday night neighbors in Medina County held a vigil for missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

Despite freezing temps loved ones gathered at vigil for Bryon Macron. The Lafayette Twp Trustee went missing Dec 16 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/tFOXDmy7fk — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 8, 2017





Two weeks ago the family of Macron asked the public for help in finding the missing 45-year-old.

Medina County Sheriff's investigators said Macron hasn't been seen since Dec. 16 when he left his home early that morning. Authorities later found Macron's township office in shambles and discovered his car parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake. Blood was found in the car and office.

Investigators tell The Gazette in Medina that it appears there may have been an altercation inside the office that was found unlocked with the lights on Friday.

"My family and I would like to thank the investigators working to bring Bryon home and those who are keeping our family in their thoughts and prayers," said Victoria Macron. "The local authorities and the FBI are doing all they can but he needs the public's help. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Department and Sgt. Kevin Ross of the Detective Bureau at 330-725-9116."

Macron is a father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and has been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people. He now works in jewelry sales.

His fellow trustees Lynda Bowers and Michael Costello said in a statement, "We are worried, exhausted and our hearts are breaking for the Macron family. They are our family too. It is a difficult time for all of us, including our employees who are understandably shaken. We have faith in law enforcement and are respecting their request that all information flow through them."

The trustees also said that they couldn't ask for a better colleague. They say Macron is compassionate and respects the people he serves.

