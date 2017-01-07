Gregg Williams will be Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator

According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports Greg Williams has agreed to join the Browns as their new Defensive Coordinator.

The NFL Insider tweeted on Saturday night-

"The Browns have secured Gregg Williams to be their next defensive coordinator. Done deal. Wholesale changes coming to defensive staff"

Word broke on Friday night that Williams was being targeted by the organization. The Browns finished near the bottom of almost every defensive category in 2016. Ray Horton will be relieved of his duties after one year on the job. It is the second time he has been fired after one year as the Browns Defensive Coordinator.

The NFL Network reports that Pep Hamilton, Hue Jackson's top offensive assistant coach, could be leaving his post to take a job under Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.