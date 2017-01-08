Cleveland: Man killed, pregnant woman shot

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.More >>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.More >>
The RNC Site Selection Committee has recommended Cleveland to host the 2016 Republican National Convention.More >>
For the best Cavaliers coverage in town, check out Cleveland 19 News on air, online and on mobile.More >>
For the best Cavaliers coverage in town, check out Cleveland 19 News on air, online and on mobile.More >>
12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland officer outside the Cudell Rec Center on Nov. 22, 2014. Officers believed he was armed, turns out he only had a BB gun.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
The Junior International World Championship is a prestigious tournament for young basketball players.More >>
The Junior International World Championship is a prestigious tournament for young basketball players.More >>
The flag on the seventh pin blows in the wind. The Masters is being held April 6-9.More >>
The flag on the seventh pin blows in the wind. The Masters is being held April 6-9.More >>
On Monday, January 23, the worker, identified as 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel, turned herself in to police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food. She is jailed in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.More >>
On Monday, January 23, the worker, identified as 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel, turned herself in to police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food. She is jailed in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>