Cleveland: Man killed, pregnant woman shot

Check out Sports Director, Tony Zarrella's take on the big sports stories of the day.

Cleveland Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Livingston Rd., in the area of S. Moreland Blvd. and S. Woodland Rd.

At around 1:20 a.m., Shaker Heights Police were flagged down at Kemper and Larchmere for a man shot inside a vehicle.

According to authorities, Tyler Cochran, 25, of Euclid had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was treated by EMS but pronounced dead.

Another victim, a woman in her fourth month of pregnancy, sustained a graze wound to her back. She was transported to University Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Detectives have learned that the victims were back seat passengers in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. The driver, 25-year-old man and front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were not injured.

Officers found multiple shell casings from multiple weapons.

The victims reported they were parked in the driveway of 3090 Livingston when gunfire erupted, the driver fled the scene and upon realizing victims were shot, flagged down SHPD.



There is no suspect descriptions at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.