Ohio college pledges $350,000 for Amtrak train stop

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio college has pledged $350,000 for an Amtrak train stop to give students, parents and alumni another transportation option.

Miami University says it has formalized its commitment in writing to match the city of Oxford's $350,000 to pay for the stop, which would include a platform, shelter and access sidewalks.

Amtrak officials have expressed interest in establishing an Oxford stop if it makes economic sense. The city and school have been discussing the issue for several years.

Amtrak's New York-to-Chicago Cardinal Line passes through Oxford in the early morning hours.

Oxford is some 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

