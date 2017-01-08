Cleveland motivational speaker and author has 3 steps to be a new you in 2017

Motivational speaker and author Elijah Frazier of Cleveland appeared on Cleveland 19 News Sunday Morning to offer tips on how to turn your life around and become a better version of you in 2017.

He offered three, very simple steps to finding joy and being more successful in your life, that included knowing your identity, figuring out what your purpose in life is and taking ownership of your own happiness. Here is the interview as it appeared on our show.

Elijah Frazier's book ONE8Y is available on ONE8Y.com.

