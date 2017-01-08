Eastlake police searching for man who robbed bank

Police are looking for a man who robbed an Eastlake bank Saturday.

The suspect -- described as 5'7" white man between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium build -- walked into the Citizens Federal Bank at 33700 Vine St. and handed the bank teller a note along with a plastic bag demanding money.

Police said no one saw a weapon. After grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran from the bank and possibly entered a car parked at a nearby apartment complex, according to officials.

The man was wearing prescription transition eyeglasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves and grey colored pants, police said.

If anyone has information about the incident, call the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

