Anti-tethering ordinance credited with fewer cases of animals left outside in cold

The Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria has received many calls about animals being left out in the cold recently, but Executive Director Gregory Willey said a new anti-tethering law has meant fewer calls than usual.

"We've gotten several calls, but not nearly as many as we've received in the past, and we are kind of attributing that to the anti-tethering measures that went into effect for Elyria and Lorain this year."

The new anti-tethering ordinance that was passed in the summer of 2016, states that a dog cannot be tied up when temperatures are below freezing or when there is a weather advisory.

When animal welfare workers have responded to recent calls about dogs being left outside in the freezing temperatures, Willey says many have ended with a pet owner saying they didn't realize what they were doing.

"Most people -- that is the exact response we get. Some people just need to be reminded," added Willey.

He said that if you want to be extra careful when your dog goes outside, a dog sweater or coat and shoes are something your should consider.

Ice can collect between a dog's toes, and salt used on sidewalks can be harmful and can possibly irritate a dog's skin.

If severe weather is tough on you, chances are your pet needs protection too.

