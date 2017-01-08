Summit County: Police work to identify hit and run victim

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of South Main Street near North Turkeyfoot Road in Coventry Township at 3:30 a.m.

The victim is described as a white male. He had no identification with him at the time of the crash. He was transported to Akron General Hospital with

life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2010-2013 Subaru Forrester.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash, including the identity of the driver of the vehicle or the identity of the victim is asked to contact Sergeant Lee Hoskins at the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 330-643-2181.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.