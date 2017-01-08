Man with prescription sunglasses robs bank, police say

On Saturday Jan. 7, the Citizens Federal Bank branch on Vine St. in Eastlake was robbed by a white male who was described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall with a medium build.

According to police he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and grayish colored pants. The suspect also had on what appeared to be prescription transition tinted eyeglasses and had some facial stubble. Witnesses described the male as being between 25 and 35 years of age.

The suspect passed a note to the bank teller, along with a plastic bag demanding the money. No weapon was ever seen.

Police say he fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and possibly entered a vehicle parked at a nearby apartment complex before fleeing the area.

No one was hurt during the incident, which is currently being investigated by the Eastlake Police Department.

If anyone recalls anything suspicious or has possible information on the suspect, they are requested to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.