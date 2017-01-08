Driver crashes after fleeing from state troopers (dash cam)

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash cam video Sunday of a vehicle overturned after refusing to stop for a trooper last week.

It happened Jan. 2 around 3 a.m. in front of the Elyria Police Department.

Police say troopers tried to stop a 2006 Chevrolet HHR for a traffic violation on Lake Avenue, but the driver kept going, lost control and flipped.

A 15-year-old girl was ejected from the car. She was taken to University Hospital by Lifecare and was later transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. The 18-year-old driver was extracted and taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth. At last check both were listed in critical condition.

A third occupant was taken by Lifecare to University Hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.