Woman shot on Cleveland's west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman shot on Cleveland's west side

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the Cleveland's west side.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 3279 Warren Avenue.

Details about the victim's condition have not been released.

The gunman remains on the loose, according to police.

If you have any information give them a call.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly