Family, coworkers remember family lost in plane crash

More than a week after their disappearance, family members of John, Sue, Jack and Andrew Fleming, four of the passengers on board a plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29, gathered to say goodbye.

The Flemings, along with their neighbors Brian and Megan Casey, have not been seen since boarding a plane to fly back to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Authorities believe their jet crashed into Lake Erie.

On Sunday, the community held a memorial service at the Canfield Presbyterian Church, near where the Fleming family was formed. John and Sue were sweethearts at Boardman High School before moving to Columbus, where they lived for 17 years. Their son Jack was 15 years old, while Andrew was 14.

Boardman alumni held a memorial service for the family on Sunday afternoon, WKBN reports. The organization tied 15 blue ribbons on trees outside the high school to honor the family.

"This is a very tragic situation," said Cheryl Tarantino, President of the Boardman High Alumni Association. "It’s sad for the whole entire Boardman community. Every alumni has been touched in some way, and our hearts go out to the Fleming and Armeni families."

Two more memorial services will be held this week. The first will be at the Canfield Presbyterian Church on Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. The second is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, OH.

