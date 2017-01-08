Section of I-90 dedicated in honor of trooper killed in line of duty

A stretch of road along I-90 has been named in honor of the late Trooper Kenneth Velez, who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sept. 15, 2016.

We dedicated a section of I-90 in honor of Trooper Kenneth Velez, killed in the line of duty. Thx @StateRepRamos for your leadership. pic.twitter.com/yzhukrc6FD — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 6, 2017

Velez was conducting traffic enforcement when he was hit outside of his patrol car.

37-year-old Joshua Gaspar is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence in Velez's death. Gaspar is being held on a $500,000 bond. His trial is set for March 1.

Velez, 48, graduated as a member of the 118th Academy class in November 1989. He is survived by his three children.

A formal ceremony for the highway dedication will be announced at a later date.

