Section of I-90 dedicated in honor of trooper killed in line of duty

A stretch of road along I-90 has been named in honor of the late Trooper Kenneth Velez, who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sept. 15, 2016.  

Velez was conducting traffic enforcement when he was hit outside of his patrol car.

37-year-old Joshua Gaspar is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence in Velez's death. Gaspar is being held on a $500,000 bond. His trial is set for March 1.

Velez, 48, graduated as a member of the 118th Academy class in November 1989. He is survived by his three children.  

A formal ceremony for the highway dedication will be announced at a later date.

