Weather hampering ground search for missing plane

Recovery operations continue Monday as crews search for parts of the Cessna Citation jet that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

According to the Joint Information Center, the ground search has been reduced, due to slippery, unsafe conditions.

There are 3-5 people divided into two units, working in "known areas" where other debris has been discovered. The teams are only working in accessible areas, or those not restricted by ice.

Once the weather warms up later this week, the ground search is expected to expand again. Also, the flight restrictions put into place last week to ensure safe search conditions for boats and dive teams will remain in place until at least Friday.

The plane left Burke Lakefront Airport headed for Ohio State University around 10:57 p.m., carrying Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, his wife Sue, his sons Andrew and Jack and their neighbors, Brian and Megan Casey. Authorities received their last recorded transmission from the plane around 30 seconds after takeoff.

John and Sue were sweethearts at Boardman High School, in the Youngstown area, before moving to Columbus, where they lived for 17 years. Their son Jack was 15 years old, while Andrew was 14.

"This is a very tragic situation," said Cheryl Tarantino, President of the Boardman High Alumni Association. "It’s sad for the whole entire Boardman community. Every alumni has been touched in some way, and our hearts go out to the Fleming and Armeni families."

An obituary for Brian Casey notes that he was a family man, who, along with his wife and high school sweetheart, Sharon, raised three children.

"He was always present and had an uncanny way of imparting enduring life lessons in the small moments," reads the obituary. "Brian was patient but firm. He was demanding but fair. He attended every one of his children's football games, regattas, horse shows, and other events, always there to show his support. Brian was a calm, stable, and loving force for his family."

Crews also had trouble dealing with uncooperative weather over the weekend, hindering their search. Officials said that the Army Corps of Engineers will help break ice on Lake Erie Monday so that marines can search the water. Side searching scanner and a drop sector sonar scanner on the boats will help take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers.

Officials announced Friday that they had located the cockpit voice recorder, a part of the fuselage, the tail section of the plane and a seat with possible human remains. Crews on Monday will continue to search in the area where the items were found, with plans to extract and investigate what appears to be a larger piece of debris.

A memorial service for the Flemings will take place Monday morning at the Canfield Presbyterian Church. A second service for the Caseys is set for Tuesday at the Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware.

