Ohio is 8th most moved out of state, new study says

Apparently, people don't want to be in Ohio, at least according to a new study from United Van Lines.

The company looked at the influx and outflux of movers into different states, finding that states like South Dakota, Vermont, Oregon and Idaho were rising in popularity with movers looking for a new home. However, people just didn't stop moving out of states like New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and yes, Ohio.

According to the study, Ohio was the eighth most popular state to move out of, with most people (58.87 percent) leaving for job reasons. 19.24 percent of those who left did so for retirement reasons, while 16.25 percent did it for family reasons and 4.31 percent did it for health reasons. 10.28 percent left because the state didn't match their lifestyle.

Could it be because Ohio is, apparently, one of the worst states to live in?

