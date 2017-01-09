Third district police station evacuated due to smoke - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Third district police station evacuated due to smoke

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a blaze at the new third district police station communications center early Monday morning.

The fire started on the third floor. Crews were dispatched to the 4501 Chester Ave. station around 2:53 a.m.

Dispatchers were evacuated due to light smoke. No injuries were reported.

The center was back in service as of 4 a.m. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly