U2 to play FirstEnergy Stadium this summer

U2 will play at FirstEnergy Stadium this summer. The band will bring their Joshua Tree 2017 Tour to Cleveland on Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

The Joshua Tree, U2's fifth album, was released in 1987 and featured songs like "With or Without You," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

"It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk," said The Edge in a statement. "To celebrate the album- as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too- we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We're looking forward to it."

"Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years," added Bono. "It's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats... I've sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it's gonna be a great night."

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and One Republic will all join U2 on the North American leg of the tour. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Jan. 17.

