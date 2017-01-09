Father accidentally shoots self, son while cleaning handgun

A father accidentally shot himself and his son while cleaning his handgun in Bay Village on Saturday.

Police say that the 36-year-old father was cleaning a semi-automatic handgun when he accidentally shot himself in the hand. The bullet also grazed his 10-year-old son on the left torso.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

