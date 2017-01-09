Man pistol whips, shoots woman in her home on Cleveland's west side

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm on Cleveland's west side Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the woman's 3279 Warren Ave. home.

The victim says she was having an argument with a man and asked him to leave, but he refused. She pointed a handgun at the suspect, who snatched it from her hand, pistol whipped her and fired one shot.

The suspect fled on foot. The victim would not tell police who the suspect was.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.