Lorain High School 10th grader passes away

A Lorain City Schools student died over the weekend, the district announced on Facebook.

Fabian Mills was a 10th grader at Lorain High School. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Lorain HS says 10th grader Fabian Mills played JV football & was also a member of the school's track team. pic.twitter.com/1wm5movGYU — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 9, 2017

Lorain HS remembering 10th grader Fabian Mills who died Jan 8 according to district. Students wearing green today & tomorrow- his fav. color pic.twitter.com/b5slBox3DI — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 9, 2017

The school will have counseling resources available for staff and students on Monday.

