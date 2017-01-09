Lorain High School 10th grader passes away - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain High School 10th grader passes away

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

A Lorain City Schools student died over the weekend, the district announced on Facebook.

Fabian Mills was a 10th grader at Lorain High School. His cause of death is still under investigation.

The school will have counseling resources available for staff and students on Monday. 

