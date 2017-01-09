Two suspects in custody in Lakewood gas station robbery; one still on the loose

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras. (Source: Police)

Police have two suspects in custody in a distraction-style robbery at a Lakewood gas station. One is still on the loose.

The robbery happened Dec. 24 at the Lucas Sunoco on Madison Avenue.

Police say that a woman distracted people inside the store while two men loaded a large, expensive tire changer onto a white Chevrolet cargo van and took off.

Police have arrested Donny Anderson and Ashley Nicole Pivonka in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information on the remaining suspect should contact the Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.

