'I'm here because of Jethro': Canton police officer remembers K9 partner 1 year after death

It's been one year since Canton Police K9 Jethro was shot and killed while responding to a burglar alarm at local grocery store.

K9 Jethro, nearly a 3-year-old German shepherd, was shot three times by Kelontre Barefield inside a Fishers Foods store located on Harrison Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2016. Jethro died the next day after surgery. Jethro's memorial service was held on what would have been his third birthday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kelontre Barefield, was shot in the ankle and arrested after Jethro's shooting. Barefield initially pleaded not guilty then changed his plea to guilty several months later and was sentenced to prison for more than 30 years for multiple crimes including the shooting death of K9 Jethro.

Officer Davis knew this day, Jan. 9, 2017 would be a difficult one, saying only that he'd "probably hide and spend time with his family" to remember his beloved K9 partner.

Since K9 Jethro's death, Davis has received support from thousands of people across the nation. His heartbreaking story reached Houston, Texas two weeks after Jethro's death when K9s4Cops decided to gift a new K9 to Davis and the Canton Police Department. Hand selected and trained by the Houston K9 Academy, Davis picked Tuko, a 14-month-old German shepherd from Hungary, to be his new partner.

Tuko was one of three canines shown to Davis. Cleveland 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor made the trip to Houston, Texas capturing his emotional journey to find a new partner.

One year later, we asked what Davis was most grateful for in 2016, and he said "Being here. I'm here because of Jethro and I can be with my family."

In the past 7 months since K9 Tuko has been in the field with Davis, he has had 14 suspect apprehensions.

Five apprehensions with bites and nine apprehensions without bites where the suspect surrendered.

"It's been a long year, a learning year. He's the youngest I've ever had," said Davis. "He's starting to come into his own emotionally and stability wise. He's had a couple street bites and it's starting to show on him. He looks at everybody a little bit differently now. He is a little suspect of everybody when he comes out of the car plus he also enjoys the work. He jumps out the car and he wants to chase or fight, it doesn't matter if it's a bird, a squirrel, a tennis ball, a bad guy he wants to chase it."

TIMELINE

1/9/16 - K9 Jethro shot while responding to burglar alarm

1/9/16- Criminal complaint filed against suspect Kelontre Barefield

1/10/16- K9 Jethro dies from injuries after surgery

1/14/16 - K9 Jethro Memorial service held at the Canton Memorial Civic Center

1/15/16- Kelontre Barefield arraigned on Agg Burglary charge and Assaulting or Harassing a Police Dog

1/23/16- Officer Ryan Davis, K9 trainers and Cleveland 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor fly to Houston, TX to the Houston K9 Academy after a K9 was gifted to Officer Davis by K9s4Cops

1/24/16- Officer Davis selects K9 Tuko, a 14-month-old German shepherd from Hungary to be his crime fighting partner.

1/25/16 - Officer Davis and K9 Tuko fly home from Houston, TX to Cleveland, OH and head to Canton Police Headquarters.

2/1/16 - K9 Tuko and Officer Davis report to work. K9 Tuko has at least 12 weeks of training ahead of him before his first day on the street

3/1/16- Kelontre Barefield Indicted on additional charges and previous cases. He pleads not guilty.

9/26/16 - Kelontre Barefield changes his plea to guilty and is sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for the death of K9 Jethro, aggravated burglary, and previous counts from other cases involving an unrelated aggravated robbery.

4/27/16 - K9 Tuko passes Canton Police Academy training, receives academy certificate from Canton Police K9 Training Officer Eric Stanbro. K9 Tuko will hit the streets soon.

5/11/16- "Jethro's Bill" (House Bill 447) bill passes, making a person who kills a K9 officer face a prison term of 11 years and a maximum fine of $20,000. The bill was merged into Goddard's Law (House Bill 60) which will go into effect on June 13.

6/13/16- Goddard's Law (House Bill 60) was signed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich on June 13 and goes into effect on June 14.

1/9/17 - Officer Davis reflects a year after fatal shooting of his beloved partner, K9 Jethro