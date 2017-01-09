A Cavs part-owner (and Dan Gilbert's brother) took home a Golden Globe last night

Dan Gilbert's brother Gary, who is also a part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, took home a Golden Globe Sunday night for his work as a producer on the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starring musical "La La Land."

"La La Land" won seven statues in total, including best actor and actress for each of its stars and best director and screenplay for Damien Chazelle. Gilbert shared part of the glory when the film took home Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Dan Gilbert congratulated his brother on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to La La Land and producer, @ggilbert, for winning seven Golden Globes last night... That's a big night."

Gilbert is an Oscar nominee for "The Kids Are All Right" and has also worked as a producer on Zach Braff's "Garden State."

With how buzzy "La La Land" has been this awards season, its possible that Gilbert could be up for another Oscar soon.

