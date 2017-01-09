Akron man attacked with a hammer in his home

An Akron man was attacked with a hammer in his own home on Saturday morning.

The man and his family were awoken by someone banging on the front and rear doors of their Delmar Avenue home around 8 a.m. Saturday. The residents called 911 as the suspect, who police identified as 26-year-old Kristopher L. Malcolm, broke into the house armed with a hammer.

Malcolm allegedly attacked the male resident of the house, who managed to flee upstairs to a bedroom with his family. They locked the door and attempted to barricade it from the inside, but Malcolm was able to force the door open, police say.

The residents climbed out the bedroom window onto the roof, where the male resident fell off and injured his leg.

Police say Malcolm ran out of the house and continued to chase the male resident around the neighborhood, hitting him with the hammer and his fist. Several neighbors assisted in getting the hammer away from Malcolm before responding officers arrived and took him into custody.

Malcolm has been charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The resident was transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

