60-year-old Barberton man robbed while responding to BackPage.com ad

A 60-year-old Barberton man says he was robbed while responding to a BackPage.com ad.

The man said that he was going to meet with a woman named Lisa who he met on the site. He drove to their agreed meeting location on Excelsior Avenue in Akron, where he says he was confronted by a man armed with a gun.

The man told the victim not to move as he went through his pockets and took his wallet, which contained $180 in cash, a credit card, his keys and his cell phone. The suspect then told the victim to stay still as he fled on foot to an awaiting dark-colored Chevy Impala parked on Roselawn Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a black male, 5'7" and 165 lbs. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department.

