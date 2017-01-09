This is Ohio's most watched show on Netflix

Ohioans are watching Scandal more than any other show on Netflix. (Source: CBS)

If you're an Ohioan chances are you are or have watched Scandal on Netflix.

Midwesterners can't get enough of the political drama.

According to highspeedinternet.com, Scandal is the most watched show for the entire state in 2016.

Wondering how they came up with that answer?

The company took the top 75 TV shows on Netflix, cross referenced the shows with Google Trends data, and determined which series was most likely to be streamed on devices. The company released a map of the most watched show on Netflix in every state Jan. 3.

Along with Ohio, Arkansas, D.C., Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri and North Carolina all watched Scandal more than any other show on Netflix.

