Akron man says ex-girlfriend tried to stab him, run him over

A 33-year-old man says that his ex-girlfriend attacked him with a knife and then tried to run him over while he was walking his dog in Akron on Friday night.

The attack happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue. The man said that his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Brandi N. Austin, came from a neighbor's driveway and sprayed him with mace before pulling out a knife and attempting to stab him. His current girlfriend says she witnessed the attack.

Austin then allegedly walked over and kicked the victim's car, leaving a dent in the door. She then fled in her parked car. The victim and his ex-girlfriend said that, when they tried to get the license plate number, she attempted to run them over.

A warrant for two counts of felonious assault and criminal damaging has been issued for Austin. Police say she is a black female who is 5'5" and 135 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department.

