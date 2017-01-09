There's no place like home, Mitch. For better and for worse. But, I'm sure you've already played out this possible scenario in your head. Maybe even for years.

Mitch Trubisky, the former Mentor star quarterback who grew up just 25 miles from Browns Stadium and even as a high school player sure looked like the best QB in the vicinity, and that includes the procession of pro's who've come through our town on an endless loop, declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, knowing full well that he'll likely head into April's Draft as the top-rated quarterback on the board, and...oh yeah, there's a certain local team desperate for a quarterback that just happens to have the first overall pick.

So, the issue becomes, be careful what you wish for, because there's good and bad when it comes to quarterbacking your hometown team.

The good? That's obvious. Be successful, and you're a legend for life. Ask Bernie Kosar, who orchestrated his way to the Browns through the supplemental draft back in 1985, had them in the AFC title game by his second season, followed that up with two more AFC Championship appearances, and remains the most popular Browns player in history. Most of that has to do with his success on the field. But some of it has to do with his roots off of it. 'He gets us, because he IS us'.

The bad? The enormous pressure that comes not only with holding the #1 position on the #1 team in town, but with being the #1 quarterback taken in the Draft. Failure to turn this franchise around and finally lead it to the Promised Land will eventually outweigh the 'local boy makes good' storyline. Ask Brian Hoyer, who didn't have the franchise quarterback tag, but certainly had some hometown fans behind him...until, of course, he faltered, and it was "Johnny Football" from there on out. Hoyer's hometown turned on him, not because they forgot that he's from here, but because they didn't care, if he couldn't get it done.

Does Mitch Trubisky want that kind of pressure? He likely does. You don't throw for more than 3,700 yards and 30 touchdowns if you can't embrace a challenge, as Trubisky did for North Carolina this past season.

Somebody's going to eventually turn this team around. Why can't it be a local kid? At the very least, he understands the enormity of the role, and the great expectations of an entire region. Welcome to the Draft, Mitch. Your Browns are on the clock.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.