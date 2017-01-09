Police: Family member stole over $44,000 from elderly woman

A family member stole over $44,000 from an 85-year-old woman, the Summit County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say that the suspect, Shannon M. Shook, had access to her bank account and had been utilizing funds for their own personal gain since July of 2016.

Shook, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with theft from the elderly. She was book into the Summit County Jail.

