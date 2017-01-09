6 burgers hidden in Cleveland Museum of Natural History exhibits - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 burgers hidden in Cleveland Museum of Natural History exhibits: Here's why.

Posted by Lacey Crisp, Reporter
Several cheeseburgers are hidding in exhibits at the Museum of Natural History. (Source: WOIO) Several cheeseburgers are hidding in exhibits at the Museum of Natural History. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

When you visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, you’ll learn about wild animals, dinosaurs, astronomy and much more, but have you ever noticed the plastic cheeseburgers?

The museum has six hidden in places around the campus.  It all started when they created an exhibit on inchworms. The exhibit showed how many cheeseburgers you would eat if you were an inchworm. (By the way, the answer is 80.) When the exhibit was finished, museum employees decided to have a little fun.

“The surplus of  artificial cheeseburgers prompted us to begin hiding them in exhibits for other people’s enjoyment and our amusement,” Carl, exhibit creator, Museum of Natural History.

While it is has been an inside joke for many, it has turned into a bit of an urban scavenger hunt. When a new exhibit opens this spring, they will add another hamburger to the hunt.

