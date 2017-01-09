Police looking for man who stole tip jar in North Canton

Jackson Township police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a tip jar.



Officers said the suspect took the jar from the counter of a business on Jan. 2 and ran away. The business was a Books A Million located on Strip Avenue NW in North Canton.

The tip jar had an undisclosed amount of money inside.



Video surveillance caught images of the suspect.



Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Watson at 330-834-3960 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 330-834-3967.

