WANTED: Man accused in New Year's Day shooting

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Sam Killings.

Killings is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Elyria Police Department for a felonious assault shooting. He is the suspect in a New Year's Day shooting which took place in the 200 block of Lake Ave. in Elyria.

Killings is a 37-year-old black male standing approximately 5'06" and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Killings is believed to be armed and dangerous. His last known address was in the 200 block of 9th St. and was also known to frequent the area of Adams St., both in Elyria

If you have any information in reference to Sam Killings, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

