LISTEN: Woman frantically calls 911 after car is shot on I-90

The 911 calls related to a drive-by shooting that occurred on Interstate 90 near the Village of Bratenahl on Sunday have been released.

Officers were dispatched to the area of I-90 westbound -- between the E. 140th St. and Eddy Rd. exits -- around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers were told that occupants in a light colored, possibly silver vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, had stuck a pistol out of the passenger-side window and fired several shots at the victims. At least one of the bullets struck the hood and windshield of the victims' vehicle, causing the driver to lose control of their car and strike the concrete median wall.

The suspect vehicle did not stop. The victims told police they have no idea who the suspects were.

The victims were not injured.

“Somebody was just shooting at my car, they shot at us three times, and I crashed my car,” the victim said when she called 911. “I thought someone threw a rock at us, they got in front of us, we were behind them and they shot at the front of my car."

Lt. Chuck LoBello with Bratenahl Police urges drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“This has nothing to do with road rage, I don't believe. But instances when there is road rage, just be careful. Just back off, and if someone's driving in an erratic manner around you, just back off. You don't want to engage them, allow them to go on their way,” he said.

Sylvia Hall makes the commute from the west side of Cleveland to the east side every day and drives on that same stretch of the highway.

“What if? What if it might be that day, that time when I am traveling, commuting back and forth? It's a big concern, it really is," she said.

She's even more worried when she has her grandchildren in the car with her.

“What do you say? It's kind of scary,” Hall said.

There have been three other shootings on the highways around Cleveland recently.

In November, a man was shot at while driving on I-90 and he later died.

In a separate incident, Bratenahl police officers were shot at on the same highway during a traffic stop. Additionally, someone fired shots at a woman who was driving on 176 just off I-490. They were not hurt.

The Bratenahl Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the shooters. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bratenahl

Police Department at 216-681-1234.

