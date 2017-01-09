Seats recovered during search, recovery of missing plane

Shoreline search for plane debris goes on, reduced to 1-2 units because of slippery/unsafe terrain. (Source: WOIO)

Crews pulled more debris from Lake Erie on Monday, more than a week after a plane vanished over its waters.

Monday’s search picked up where dive teams left off Friday. The thick ice didn’t make it easy for those attempting recovery operations, and an Army Corp of Engineers tug boat had to first clear a path.

The tug boat escorted the Underwater Marine Contractor’s Salvage Chief to search the area.

Within about 90 minutes of reaching the search site recovery crews pulled up new pieces of debris, which investigators are now carefully inspecting. At first look, the city says larger pieces appear to be portions of the fuselage. Seats that appear to belong to the aircraft were also recovered.

Ground search efforts were also affected by a slippery shoreline. Searches on foot reduced to two teams, only about three to five people looking over the accessible parts of “known areas," where other debris has washed up.

The lake is 20 percent more iced over Monday than it was this past week, and the water temperature was in the low 30s. More debris could be located as early as Tuesday, when warmer temperatures are expected to melt off some of the ice.

Warmer weather should also help with the ground search efforts.



Family members and friends gathered at Canfield Presbyterian Church at 140 W. Main St. in Canfield at 11 a.m. Monday to remember John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming. A second memorial will take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd., in Delaware, Ohio.

The Flemings and Brian and Megan Casey have not been seen since leaving a Cleveland Cavaliers game Dec. 29. After taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport, their Cessna 525 Citation crashed into Lake Erie.

