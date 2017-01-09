Hazmat crew cleans anti-freeze spill at IX Center

Hazardous material and aircraft rescue and firefighting crews are conducting a cleanup after a deicing truck flipped at the IX Center.

A glycol aircraft deicing truck lost control and flipped on its side Monday, officials said, spilling glycol on a perimeter road.

No injuries have been reported.

Ethylene glycol is commonly used as an antifreeze. It is poisonous to humans if consumed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.