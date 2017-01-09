These high school Mitch Trubisky highlights just might get you excited for the NFL draft

Mentor High School graduate and University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is headed to the NFL.

Trubisky announced his intent to declare for the draft on Twitter Monday morning.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," he wrote. "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

Some have speculated that Trubisky, who was given Ohio's Mr. Football award in 2012, could go to the Browns with their number one draft pick.

Here are a few of his highlights from his days at Mentor High, via Rivals.com:

