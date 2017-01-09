Several injured as Garfield Heights police chase vehicle into Cleveland

Garfield Heights police chased a vehicle into Cleveland on Monday.

The offender crashed into several other vehicles.

The chase ended at E. 93rd Street and Elizabeth Avenue. Major cross streets in the area are Broadway and Harvard avenues, north of Garfield Park Reservation.

Police say the chase resulted in several injuries, and one person remains stuck in a vehicle.

Just got to the scene of a crash shutting down a portion of E. 93rd. Looks like 3 cars were involved. Chase started in Garfield Heights. pic.twitter.com/oIHI8BXatp — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 10, 2017

A tow truck is now here to clear the scene. Looks like three cars are involved. Right now E. 93rd from Nelson to Elizabeth is still closed. pic.twitter.com/cR70VN0yWf — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 10, 2017

