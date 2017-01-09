Several injured as Garfield Heights police chase vehicle into Cl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Several injured as Garfield Heights police chase vehicle into Cleveland

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Garfield Heights police chased a vehicle into Cleveland on Monday.

The offender crashed into several other vehicles.

The chase ended at E. 93rd Street and Elizabeth Avenue. Major cross streets in the area are Broadway and Harvard avenues, north of Garfield Park Reservation.

Police say the chase resulted in several injuries, and one person remains stuck in a vehicle.

