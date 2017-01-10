How to drive safely this winter

Winter is upon us, and with the heavy snow, sleet and ice, it's important to remember a few things before you hit the road.

Experts advise that you make sure to do these things when driving during the winter months:

Pump your breaks. Don't tap, but use a slow and steady pressure.

Ease on the breaks. Drive like there's an egg under your accelerator.

If you start sliding, steer in the direction you want to go.

Don't stop when going up a hill.

Keep an emergency kit in your car.

Keep a full tank of gas. More gas means more weight in your car.

Click here to view the latest Cleveland-area forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.