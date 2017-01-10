How to drive safely this winter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

How to drive safely this winter

Winter is upon us, and with the heavy snow, sleet and ice, it's important to remember a few things before you hit the road. 

Experts advise that you make sure to do these things when driving during the winter months:

  • Pump your breaks. Don't tap, but use a slow and steady pressure.
  • Ease on the breaks. Drive like there's an egg under your accelerator.
  • If you start sliding, steer in the direction you want to go.
  • Don't stop when going up a hill.
  • Keep an emergency kit in your car.
  • Keep a full tank of gas. More gas means more weight in your car. 

