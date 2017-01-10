Jackson Township police search for missing 5-year-old girl

She wandered out the back door of Ang's Asian Cuisine. (Source: WOIO)

Police in Jackson Township are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

UPDATE: The girl was found dead Tuesday.

Ashley Zhao was last seen in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW. Police believe she wandered out of the back door of Ang’s Asian Cuisine at 4924 Portage St. NW.

The business is owned Liang J. Zhao.

She is 4' tall and between 35 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and grey leggings.

Police have told the family not to search in the woods, it has already been searched.

Jackson Police telling family of missing girl not to search in woods as its already been searched @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/bj1KNGmI4d — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) January 10, 2017

Anyone with information should call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.

Jackson Twp Police posting pictures and flyers of missing girl all around the area where she went missing from pic.twitter.com/KL2RWbOpbT — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) January 10, 2017

