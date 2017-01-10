Jackson Township police search for missing 5-year-old girl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Police in Jackson Township are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

UPDATE: The girl was found dead Tuesday

Ashley Zhao was last seen in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW. Police believe she wandered out of the back door of Ang’s Asian Cuisine at 4924 Portage St. NW. 

The business is owned Liang J. Zhao.

She is 4' tall and between 35 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and grey leggings.

Police have told the family not to search in the woods, it has already been searched. 

Anyone with information should call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.

