I-90 westbound in Lake County reopens after semi-truck accident

I-90 westbound at SR 306 in Lake County reopened Tuesday afternoon after a several hour closure due to a rollover crash involving two semi-trucks.

Officials say that a Freightliner tractor multi-trailer lost control due to wind, snow and ice and drifted off the left side of the roadway around 5:06 a.m.. It rolled over onto its driver's side and came to a stop after sliding for three lanes. A second Freightliner was unable to see the overturned tractor laying in the roadway and hit the rear trailer.

No one was injured in the crash. The driver of the overturned Frieghtliner, who was briefly trapped inside the tractor, was taken to Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby for precautionary purposes.

The right lane of the highway reopened around 8:15 a.m. The other two lanes opened shortly before 1 p.m.

